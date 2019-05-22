Russia: Syrian troops repel three big terrorist attacks in Idlib

Syrian government troops on Wednesday morning repelled three big attacks by terrorists in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said in a statement that 500 Al-Nusra Front terrorists, seven tanks, and about 30 pickups mounted with heavy machineguns had taken part in the attacks, Reuters reported.

The ministry said that Syrian terrorists based in Idlib had also launched a missile attack on Russia’s Hmeymim airbase on Wednesday, but that their missiles were either shot down or did not reach their target.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups have stockpiled a large number of chemical munitions in Idlib Province in preparation for a false-flag attack to implicate government troops and invent pretexts for possible foreign acts of aggression on the crisis-hit Arab country.

The ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in its statement that the extremists have laced the weapons with nerve agents for this end.

"The militants plan to stage such provocations in the village of Jarjanaz, as well as in the town of Saraqib, where a group of children and adults – refugees from the southern provinces of Syria – has already been gathered. Similar preparations are underway in the west of Aleppo Province", Major General Viktor Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

The center added that terrorist groups, under the leadership of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terror outfit – formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, sought to attack the positions of Syrian Army forces in Hobait village of Idlib Province as well as the towns of Kafr Nabudah and Kafr Zita in the western-central province of Hama by means of tank shell and car bombs.