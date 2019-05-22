RSS
0253 GMT May 22, 2019

News ID: 253194
Published: 0205 GMT May 22, 2019

East Paris Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Iranian pieces

The East Paris Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Iranian conductor Arash Fouladvand, will perform compositions of the celebrated Iranian musician and composer Keivan Saket in Paris and London.

Besides performing 10 pieces from Saket, the concerts titled, ‘Red Tulips 2: Voice of Peace,’ will include three pieces composed by Fouladvand, Mehr News Agency reported.

Saket, a tar and setar (traditional Iranian instruments) virtuoso, will perform at the concerts as a soloist as well.

The Bahar Choir Group, the largest Iranian choir outside Iran, will accompany the orchestra, which comprises 80 instrumentalists.

The choir is composed of 70 male and female singers, graduates of the International Conservatory of Music or other notable music schools in France.

The concerts are scheduled for May 31 and June 1 in Paris, and June 9 in London.

 

 

   
