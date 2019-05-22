Lowry has 25, Raptors rout Bucks to even East finals

JOHN E. SOKOLOWSKI/USA TODAY SPORTS Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (C) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (L) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defend during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on May 21, 2019.

Kyle Lowry scored 25 points, Kawhi Leonard had 19 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 on Tuesday night to even the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece.

“This was one of the nights that we knew Kawhi was a little bit limited and we had to come out and be aggressive for him,” Lowry said, The Associated Press reported.

Leonard played 52 minutes in a double-overtime win in Game 3 on Sunday despite dealing with leg soreness. He limped away from the basket following a third-quarter dunk in Game 4, but still toughed it out for 34 minutes.

“I feel good,” Leonard insisted.

“I’m going to keep going and keep fighting. We have a chance to make history.”

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he’s not worried about Leonard’s health.

“He’s certainly tired, like a lot of guys in this series are,” Nurse said.

“He looks OK to me. There was one time I was trying to give him an extended rest and he didn’t really want it so he must be OK.”

Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 7-2 at home this postseason. Reserve Norm Powell scored 18 points, and Marc Gasol had 17 points and a team-high seven assists.

“The first two games, they really brought the intensity to us,” Powell said.

“They really came out and were more physical, more active. We wanted to change that narrative coming home.”

The home team has won all four games in the series so far. Game 5 is tonight in Milwaukee.

“We need to take this challenge of playing in a hostile environment,” Nurse said. “We’re going into a tough, loud place to play. Let’s see if those guys can bring that same pop and focus and determination on the road.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Bucks.

Khris Middleton scored 30 points, but no one else had more than 11.

Milwaukee lost its second straight following a six-game winning streak. It dropped consecutive games just once during the regular season, at Utah on March 2 and at Phoenix on March 4.

“This is probably the first night defensively where I don’t feel like we were close to where you need to be,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We got punched. They played really well.”

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, who missed 16 of 20 shot attempts through the first three games of the series, went five for six from the field in Game 4. He made each of his three 3-point tries and finished with 13 points.

“He needed one of those games,” Lowry said.

“He played well and made some great plays tonight.”