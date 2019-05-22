Iran’s ‘Nabat’ to have int'l premiere in North America

Iranian feature, ‘Nabat,’ directed by Pegah Arzi, is slated to have its international premiere in North America.

‘Nabat,’ with the international title, ‘In the Mist,’ will appear on Los Angeles silver screens June 3-7; it will also be screened in Canada soon, ifilmtv.com reported.

The film had its premiere at the Market section of the 37th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival.

The new romantic feature narrates the story of a wealthy 44-year-old widower (played by Shahab Hosseini) who lives with his only daughter, Nabat. They have a happy life until Nabat makes a new acquaintance. The new woman walks into their lives, adding some complications.

Arzi said she first picked Shahab Hosseini as a fitting choice for playing the role of the father. Insisting on her choice, she postponed the filming process for about nine months until Hosseini could allocate some time for playing in the film.