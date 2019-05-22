RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0253 GMT May 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253196
Published: 0207 GMT May 22, 2019

Iran’s ‘Nabat’ to have int'l premiere in North America

Iran’s ‘Nabat’ to have int'l premiere in North America

Iranian feature, ‘Nabat,’ directed by Pegah Arzi, is slated to have its international premiere in North America.

‘Nabat,’ with the international title, ‘In the Mist,’ will appear on Los Angeles silver screens June 3-7; it will also be screened in Canada soon, ifilmtv.com reported.

The film had its premiere at the Market section of the 37th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival.

The new romantic feature narrates the story of a wealthy 44-year-old widower (played by Shahab Hosseini) who lives with his only daughter, Nabat. They have a happy life until Nabat makes a new acquaintance. The new woman walks into their lives, adding some complications.

Arzi said she first picked Shahab Hosseini as a fitting choice for playing the role of the father. Insisting on her choice, she postponed the filming process for about nine months until Hosseini could allocate some time for playing in the film.

 

 

   
KeyWords
‘Nabat’
North America
premiere
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/9987 sec