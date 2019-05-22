RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0252 GMT May 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253198
Published: 0227 GMT May 22, 2019

Iran’s Khademosharieh wins UAE chess tourney

Iran’s Khademosharieh wins UAE chess tourney
wrbc2018.com

Sports Desk

Iran’s Sara Khademosharieh claimed the title at the one-day 1FBMA Ramadan Blitz Tournament for Women in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Iranian, trailing Serbia’s Andjelija Stojanovic with one round of matches to spare, beat the Serbian in the seventh round to overtake her for the top spot of the final standing.

Khademosharieh collected 6.5 points to receive the $2,000 prize money.

Stojanovic, Ava Suleimanova of Ukraine and Iranian Homa Alavi – all on six points – finished second to fourth, respectively, as they were separated by the tiebreak system.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Sara Khademosharieh
1FBMA Ramadan Blitz Tournament for Women
Homa Alavi
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4425 sec