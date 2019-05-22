Iran’s Khademosharieh wins UAE chess tourney

Sports Desk

Iran’s Sara Khademosharieh claimed the title at the one-day 1FBMA Ramadan Blitz Tournament for Women in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Iranian, trailing Serbia’s Andjelija Stojanovic with one round of matches to spare, beat the Serbian in the seventh round to overtake her for the top spot of the final standing.

Khademosharieh collected 6.5 points to receive the $2,000 prize money.

Stojanovic, Ava Suleimanova of Ukraine and Iranian Homa Alavi – all on six points – finished second to fourth, respectively, as they were separated by the tiebreak system.