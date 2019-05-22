RSS
0253 GMT May 22, 2019

Tehran, Tokyo launch Iran’s northwest tourism development project

The first phase of the northwest tourism development project was launched with the cooperation of Japan’s tourism specialists, said Iran’s director general of tourism planning and development.

Alireza Rahimi said that the project will be carried out in three phases of primary studies and field visits and the development of a comprehensive tourism plan in northwestern Iran, Mehr News Agency reported.

Referring to the scientific and specialized capacity of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), he mentioned that the team of advisers, along with the provincial supervisors, will visit six provinces of Iran including West and East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Kurdestan, Zanjan and Qazvin in order to investigate the capacities of these provinces.

 

 

   
