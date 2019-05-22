Sterling wants FA, Premier League talks over racism

Raheem Sterling intends to talk with the Football Association and the Premier League this summer about combating racism.

The Manchester City and England player has led the fight off the pitch to tackle racism in football this season and called out incidents of racial abuse against him and fellow professionals, Sky Sports reported.

Sterling criticized the media's coverage of black players in December, saying newspapers were helping to 'fuel racism', and the 24-year-old spoke in further depth on the issue as part of a wide-ranging interview and Q&A at Wall Street Journal's 'Future of Everything' festival on Tuesday.

"With football, you can get caught up in training every day and games every two to three days so you don't really have a lot of time to be out speaking to people," he said.

"But in my off-time, holidays if I can get to speak to the FA and people in the Premier League and see how we can look about doing things better in the future for sure I will be there in person to try and do that."

Sterling condemned the racist abuse directed at England teammates Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi during their European Qualifier victory in Montenegro and has reiterated his desire for tougher punishments to be given when fans are guilty of racism toward players.

"There need to be stricter punishments," Sterling said. "If I go to a football game and I support Manchester United, for example, I do not want to be the person that lets my team down by saying silly remarks in the stadium.

"If your team is going to be deducted nine points from them winning the league you are not going to say these racist remarks.

"Fining someone or fining a club £5,000 or fining a fan £300 doesn't do anything."

The FA welcomed Sterling's "thoughtful comments" regarding the fight against racism and said England officials hold regular dialogue with the player.

FA chairman Greg Clarke is also in discussions with UEFA at the highest levels about this issue – including getting more support for referees to take action on any discrimination, Sky Sports News has been told.

In a statement, an FA spokesperson said, "Our work in this important area is ongoing. We know there is more to be done and are committed to this in partnership with others across the game.

"With the UEFA Nations League approaching in early June, we look forward to picking up more formally with Raheem once his England commitments are over for the season."