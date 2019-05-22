RSS
Iran enjoys high capacity to become regional electricity hub

Vice President of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate Payam Baqeri said that the country enjoys a high capacity to become an electricity hub in the region.

Talking to IRNA on Wednesday, Baqeri added, “Turning Iran into a regional electricity hub is a legal obligation which has been reiterated in the programs of the resistance economy.”

Under such circumstances, in addition to meeting domestic electricity needs, it will help export electricity to neighboring countries, he added.

Turning Iran into a regional electricity hub has many advantages, he said. “For this purpose, drastic measures should be taken in order to materialize most objectives of the power industry in the country optimally.”

For turning Iran into a regional electricity hub, barriers ahead of new investments for the construction of power stations in the country should be eliminated, he highlighted.

 

   
Iran
electricity
hub
 
