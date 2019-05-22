RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0252 GMT May 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253206
Published: 0227 GMT May 22, 2019

Rahmani: Boosting trade ties with neighbors, a priority

Rahmani: Boosting trade ties with neighbors, a priority

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said developing economic relations and increasing exports to neighboring countries are the ministry’s priority this year.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Mohammad Ahmadi, reported Mehr News Agency.

During the meeting, the minister pointed to Turkmenistan’s growing economy and the country’s rich oil and gas reserves, as well as cotton, and called for expanding trade ties between the two sides through joint investments.

Rahmani put the annual trade between Iran and Turkmenistan at $1.7 billion, voicing readiness to further increase the figure.

He also called for introducing Iran’s industrial capacities and production capabilities, expressing hope to witness a considerable hike in cooperation in the trade, industry and services sectors between the two sides in the near future.

   
KeyWords
trade
Iran
Rahmani
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1505 sec