Iran’s foreign minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

National Desk

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit Pakistan tomorrow as part of his diplomatic consultations with Asian countries amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Zarif will sit down with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other top officials in Islamabad, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

The Iranian minister’s meetings will reportedly focus on relations between the two neighbors, plans to carry out the most recent agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries, and the latest regional and international developments.

In April, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a landmark visit to Iran and signed several agreements with Tehran.

Iran’s foreign minister has stepped up diplomatic contacts with Asian countries in recent weeks.

Before his trip to Pakistan, he had visited Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China and held talks with the countries’ top officials.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have mounted in recent weeks after the US decided to send military reinforcements, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers, and a battery of Patriot missiles to the Middle East in order to counter what it claims are threats by Iran.