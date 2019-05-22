Iranian MP: No group can say has entered a proxy war on Iran's behalf

Iran will "under no circumstances" enter a war either directly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent Iranian lawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightened tensions in the region.

"No group can announce that it has entered a proxy war on Iran's behalf," Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told ILNA.

"Under no circumstances will we enter a war," he said.

The comments by Falahatpisheh come after the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over claims of Iran threats.

Since that development, Iran has announced it will back away from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that President Donald Trump pulled America out of a year ago. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged off its coast, and Houthi fighters in Yemen launched drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.