Government troops thwart major terrorist attacks in Syria’s Hama

“On May 22 morning, Syrian government forces thwarted three massive attacks carried out by the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terror group on the town of Kafr Nabudah. The attacks involved up to 500 militants, seven tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, about 30 pickup trucks with large machine guns mounted on the back as well as two cars filled with explosives,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further noted that Syrian government forces also repelled two militant attempts to break through defenses near the al-Hayrat district in the northern province of Idlib, which involved 200 terrorists, four infantry fighting vehicles and four pickups, Presstv Reported.

“During the fighting, Syrian troops killed more than 150 militants of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group, destroyed three tanks, 24 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns and two car bombs,” it said.

Separately, foreign-sponsored Syrian militants positioned in the de-escalation zone of Idlib fired a barrage of missiles at Russia’s main air base in the western coastal province of Latakia.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that eight rockets launched by the extremists did not reach the strategic Hmeimim airbase, while another nine were shot down by Russian air defense systems.

Russia has been helping Syrian forces in ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.

The Russian military assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from Daesh and other foreign-backed terrorist groups across the country with the backing of Russian air cover.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.