RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0104 GMT May 23, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253213
Published: 0416 GMT May 22, 2019

Government troops thwart major terrorist attacks in Syria’s Hama

Government troops thwart major terrorist attacks in Syria’s Hama

Syrian army forces have managed to frustrate a series of attacks by militants from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, in the country’s western-central province of Hama as they are engaged in joint counter-terrorism operations with allied fighters from popular defense groups against the extremists.

“On May 22 morning, Syrian government forces thwarted three massive attacks carried out by the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terror group on the town of Kafr Nabudah. The attacks involved up to 500 militants, seven tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, about 30 pickup trucks with large machine guns mounted on the back as well as two cars filled with explosives,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further noted that Syrian government forces also repelled two militant attempts to break through defenses near the al-Hayrat district in the northern province of Idlib, which involved 200 terrorists, four infantry fighting vehicles and four pickups, Presstv Reported.

“During the fighting, Syrian troops killed more than 150 militants of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group, destroyed three tanks, 24 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns and two car bombs,” it said.

Separately, foreign-sponsored Syrian militants positioned in the de-escalation zone of Idlib fired a barrage of missiles at Russia’s main air base in the western coastal province of Latakia.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that eight rockets launched by the extremists did not reach the strategic Hmeimim airbase, while another nine were shot down by Russian air defense systems.

Russia has been helping Syrian forces in ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.

The Russian military assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from Daesh and other foreign-backed terrorist groups across the country with the backing of Russian air cover.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Government
terrorist
attacks
Syria
Hama
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1570 sec