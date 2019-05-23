Palestinian nation united in rejecting deal of century: Hamas official

“We will not accept solutions that violate our rights… The deal of century is aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and dropping central issues like al-Quds (Jerusalem) and return of (Palestinian) refugees,” Izzat al-Risheq said during a meeting between a Hamas delegation and Lebanese Prime Minister Sa’ad al-Hariri in Beirut.

Separately, member of the Hamas political bureau, Husam Badran, has described a US-led conference in Bahrain next month in support of Washington's so-called Middle East peace plan as a plot in coordination with the occupying Israeli regime to liquidate the Palestinian cause, Presstv Reported.

Badran said in a tweet that the Palestinian people are united in their rejection of the deal of the century as it only “serves the interests of Israel.”

“We are a nation under occupation, and our cause is aimed at national liberation and self-determination. Attempts to whitewash the Israeli occupation through economic solutions will not pass. We will remain loyal to the martyrs and the suffering of prisoners,” he pointed out.

Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led Bahrain confab

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced that they will participate in the June 25-26 conference in Manama.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday that the kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Altwejri will attend the event. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Abu Dhabi would also send a delegation.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Hamas have called for an Arab boycott of the meeting.

Hamas, in a statement issued on Monday, called on Arab countries to boycott the forthcoming conference in Bahrain and provide the Palestinian people with every support to confront and frustrate the US deal of the century.

“We are following with great concern the American announcement about holding an economic workshop next June in the Bahraini capital of Manama,” Hamas said, describing it as the first American confab in support of the so-called deal of the century.

The movement also denounced any Arab participation in adopting and executing the deal, saying any attendance in the American-led Bahrain conference would be considered a violation of Arab and Palestinian positions, and deviation from Arab and Islamic values.

Trump’s “peace plan” has already been dismissed by Palestinian authorities ahead of its unveiling at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and the formation of the new Israeli cabinet, most likely in June.

Speaking in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on April 16, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh lashed out at the initiative, asserting that it was “born dead.”

Shtayyeh noted that negotiations with the US were useless in the wake of the country’s relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, which Palestinians consider the capital city of their future state.