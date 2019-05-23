RSS
0103 GMT May 23, 2019

News ID: 253224
Published: 0559 GMT May 22, 2019

At least 20 people killed by bandits in northwest Nigeria

At least 20 people have been killed by bandit gunmen in separate attacks in the restive region of Katsina in northwestern Nigeria, police say.

Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said gunmen on motorcycles stormed into the village of Yargamji in Batsari district, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the state capital Katsina, on Tuesday, and opened fire at the resident, Presstv Reported.

"They killed 18," he said.

A gunfight broke out in the forest after a self-defense militia from another village chased the thieves.

Police said two militia members were shot dead during the gun battle, but residents said the fight claimed the lives of more people.

"We lost 11 people who went to fight the bandits in the bush," resident Sada Iro said.

Iro noted that five residents were also killed in other attacks in the nearby village of Mara Zamfarawa.

Katsina state has seen a string of violent attacks in recent months that claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

The gunmen have repeatedly conducted raids on villages, stealing cattle and food, setting homes ablaze and kidnapping for ransom, prompting rural communities to take up arms to defend themselves.

Nigeria also suffers from attacks conducted by Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group, which began its activities in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. It has spread them into the neighboring countries of Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

 

 

   
KeyWords
northwest
Nigeria
police
 
