Leader: Youth can cause big change in management system

The leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called on the youth to engage the country’s affairs, saying that they can bring about a major evolution in the country’s management system.

He made the remarks in another Ramadan meeting with a group of university students and representatives of students associations late on Wednesday, according to IRNA.



During this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei responded to a question posed by a student in whether the country’s problems are a result of mismanagement or the structure of the establishment by asserting: One of the speakers asked whether these shortcomings in the management of the country are due to the structure of the establishment or [malfunctioning of] the officials. The structure of the constitution is a good one. Of course, structures can be improved and modified in order for the shortcomings to be eliminated. For instance, once we did not have the Expediency Council but today we have it. This is true for all governments. Thus, the structure is not faulty, however, it needs modifications.

The leader pointed to the idea of parliamentary government and held: The parliamentary government that we once discussed, we have extensively studied it in the Council of Revision of the Constitution and we concluded that the problems of the parliamentary government are even more than a presidential government.



His Eminence went on to say: Yet, we as the executives are faulty; we have shortcomings and inabilities. Sometimes, the executives make a mistake that can create a big gap in society.



In answer to a question by one of the students regarding the halt of privatization, the Leader of Revolution said: One of the students asked about privatization and demanded its halt.



There have of course been grave mistakes in privatization and I have put in notices several times. There are problems related to privatization. But the principle of privatization is an essential necessity of the economy. This was one of the structural problems that have been modified.



The leader asserted that: There are of course problems in implementation. There have been mistakes, negligence and wrongdoings and wrongdoings need to be prevented.



The leader of the Revolution addressed another question raised by a student on the ratification of the JCPOA by the Leader by rejecting any direct involvement and maintained: It was said during the talks that the ratification of the JCPOA has been attributed to the Leader. You can see and hear and can observe everything.



His Eminence further added: Read the letter regarding the JCPOA and the conditions set for its ratification. But if these conditions were not met, the Leader is not in charge of intervention.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the role of the leader does not include intervention in executive affairs unless the entirety of the Islamic Revolution is at risk, asserting: I believe that the leader should not meddle in executive affairs unless there is a risk that the entirety of Revolution's movement is endangered.



The leader of the Islamic Revolution reminded his audience that His Eminence did not approve of the JCPOA but allowed for the negotiations and held: But the way the JCPOA was handled, I did not really believe in it, and mentioned this to the president and the foreign minister and had warned them several times.



Referring to a declaration of the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution issued by Ayatollah Khamenei in February, the Supreme Leader made 4 essential points to be taken heed of by the youth and said: The main four points that were emphasized in the statement consisted of: the greatness of the revolution and its persistence; the importance of the work done, and the revolution's functions so far; the future of the revolution; and the significance of the role young and committed forces can play.



Finally Ayatollah Khamenei invited the nation to take promising measures towards a brighter future for Iran and said: We need a public movement in order to reach the envisaged future. The committed youth will naturally act as the main players for carrying out this movement. The young people are not necessarily 22 to 25; by youth, I mean the people in their thirties and forties, too. They can make a huge difference in the country's governing system.