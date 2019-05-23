RSS
News ID: 253227
Published: 0446 GMT May 23, 2019

Panasonic says on its China website it is supplying Huawei normally

Japan’s Panasonic Corp said on its China website on Thursday it continues to supply Huawei Technologies Co Ltd normally.

The company had said earlier that it stopped shipments of certain components to Huawei, Reuters.com reported.

 

   
