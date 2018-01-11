RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0931 GMT May 23, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253229
Published: 0533 GMT May 23, 2019

Syrian army shoots down bomb-laden drone near Hama Airport

Syrian army shoots down bomb-laden drone near Hama Airport

The Syrian army has shot down a drone operated by terrorists and loaded with bombs near Hama’s airport, Syrian state TV reported late on Wednesday.

The report said the drone was launched by Nusra Front terrorists, but it did not provide further details, presstv.ir reported.

Syria has repelled numerous drone and rocket attacks by terrorists, with the help of the Russian forces and their missile defense systems.

Earlier this month, Russia’s military said in April it had repelled 12 drone and rocket attacks by terrorists based in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib against a Russian airbase and Syrian positions in Latakia.

The attacks had been conducted against Russia’s Hmeimim airbase and Syrian troops’ positions since early April, said Major General Viktor Kupchishin, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation.

Last year, Russia warned that terrorists had acquired advanced technologies on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). 

"The production of such deadly machines requires superior professional knowledge, practical skills and experience in operating drones," says Head of the UAV department of the Russian General Staff Major General Aleksander Novikov.

Russia has been helping Syrian forces in their fight against foreign-backed Takfiri militants. The military assistance began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Syrian army
shoots down
Hama Airport
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4209 sec