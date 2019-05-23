Rouhani congratulates Indonesian president on re-election

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo on re-election.

Fortunately, due to the political will of both countries, the relations between Iran and Indonesia have noticeably developed in the past few years, Rouhani said in his message to President Widodo, IRNA reported.



Rouhani hoped that in his second term the relations between Tehran and Jakarta would develop further.



President Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was pleased with independent stance of Indonesia about the international issues.

Rouhani said that there are common grounds between the logical approaches of both countries and their resolve of not being influenced by the extrajudicial pressures and unilateralism of certain states advocating unfair sanctions.



President Rouhani said that Tehran and Jakarta will use all the existing capacities to strengthen their friendship.



He also prayed for President Widodo's good health and success and prosperity and victory of the Indonesian people.