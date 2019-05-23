World peace depends on Palestine: Mahathir Mohammad

Materialization of world peace depends on the resolution of Palestinian issue, said Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad.

Malaysia has repeatedly taken part in activities against the Zionist regime and people of Malaysia have taken part in protests and caravans demanding to break the siege of Gaza Strip, said Mohammad in the Iftar banquet on Wednesday evening, arranged in honor of Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Khaled Mashal in Putrajaya, the political capital of Malaysia, IRNA reported.



Tha Malaysian prime minister said that the main reason of terrorism emerged in the Middle East was the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the subsquent Israeli attacks on the Palestinians living in the occupied territories.

Mahathir Mohammad said that terrorism and extremism are the ultimate fruit of the Israeli state terrorism.



He stressed that the World Community should do its duty to force the Zionist regime to withdraw from the occupied lands and let the refugees return to their home.



Mashal and Mahathir Mohammad also talked about the Zionist regime's policies, Tel Aviv's attempts to tamper with the identity of the Holy Quds, Zionist attacks on Gaza Strip and also the US plan of 'the Deal of the Cebtury.'



Praising Malaysia's anti-Israeli stand and support for the Palestinians, Mashal said that the policy of the Zionist regime is to change the identity of the Holy Qods to judaize holy Qod and also suppress the Palestinians living in Gaza Strip.



He called Mahathir Mohammad as a great leader of the Muslim world, saying that the goal of the US plan behind Deal of the Century is to put an end to Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation.