May 23, 2019

May 23, 2019

Pakistan calls for full JCPOA implementation

Pakistan has called upon all states to fully implement Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said that Pakistan supports settlement of all issues through dialogue, IRNA reported.
He said that Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is due to arrive in Islamabad today evening and tomorrow he is going to have an important meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. 

He said that Pakistan has grave concerns over rapidly developing tense situation in the region. 

He said Pakistan has always offered its services to settle disputes through dialogue anywhere in the world. 

“We support dialogue to fully implement international agreements and if there is any issue it should be resolved through dialogue,” he said. 

Earlier Iran and Pakistan in the joint statement issued after the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Iran, have stressed the need on swift and complete implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by other states considering the full compliance of the Islamic Republic of Iran to its provisions.

 

   
Pakistan
JCPOA
implementation
 
