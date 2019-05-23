Indian Ocean littoral states to hold maneuver

Executive secretary of IONS Forum (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium) acknowledged member-states and observer members of the forum are to hold a naval maneuver in the near future.

According to the report of Army's public relations office on Thursday, the first coordination meeting for the maneuver was held here in the presence of military attachés of IONS member-states and observer countries, such as China, Russia, Japan, Germany, Italy, in Navy's Headquarters in Tehran and Rear Admiral Mohammad Reza Azizi, as executive secretary of the forum chaired the meeting., according to IRNA.

In the meeting, Azizi underlined that security of northern Indian Ocean should be provided by regional countries and pointed out that following the first IONS maneuver in Bangladesh, the forum decided to hold the second war-game in the area.



The Iranian general said the aim of naval maneuver is convergence, synergy and compliance of operational standards among member states as well as exchanging information to promote naval security in the region against natural disasters.



He added that in the maneuver destroyers, combat and logistics vessels , helicopters and drones are to do relief and rescue operation, confrontation against piracy in northern Indian Ocean area.



The Indian Ocean Navy Commanders Forum was held in Tehran on May 2018 and since then its chairmanship for two years has been ceded to Iran.