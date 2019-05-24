RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0253 GMT May 24, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 253260
Published: 1129 GMT May 24, 2019

Weinstein, accusers reach tentative $44m compensation deal

Weinstein, accusers reach tentative $44m compensation deal
DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES

Harvey Weinstein reached a tentative $44m deal to resolve lawsuits and compensate his alleged victims of sexual misconduct, according to reports.

The deal, which was reached with his accusers, his former film studio’s board members and the New York attorney general’s office, was reported by the Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press, the Guardian wrote.

More than 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Weinstein or his company Weinstein & Co. of misconduct. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.

Harvey Weinstein still faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio cofounder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge in New York on Thursday that “an economic agreement in principle” had been reached, The Associated Press said. The amount of the settlement was not provided.

A representative for Harvey Weinstein and Weinstein Co. did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Weinstein, who won plaudits and awards through his company and another studio, Miramax, for movies including Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction and The King’s Speech, fell from grace after more than 70 women, mostly young actresses and others in the movie business, accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

As the accusations against Weinstein mounted, his company Weinstein Co. fired him and filed for bankruptcy, and he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

His case helped launch the #MeToo movement, which has led to dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields being accused of sexual misconduct.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Harvey Weinstein
accusers
compensation
deal
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3220 sec