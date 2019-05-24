Weinstein, accusers reach tentative $44m compensation deal

Harvey Weinstein reached a tentative $44m deal to resolve lawsuits and compensate his alleged victims of sexual misconduct, according to reports.

The deal, which was reached with his accusers, his former film studio’s board members and the New York attorney general’s office, was reported by the Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press, the Guardian wrote.

More than 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Weinstein or his company Weinstein & Co. of misconduct. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.

Harvey Weinstein still faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio cofounder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge in New York on Thursday that “an economic agreement in principle” had been reached, The Associated Press said. The amount of the settlement was not provided.

A representative for Harvey Weinstein and Weinstein Co. did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Weinstein, who won plaudits and awards through his company and another studio, Miramax, for movies including Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction and The King’s Speech, fell from grace after more than 70 women, mostly young actresses and others in the movie business, accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

As the accusations against Weinstein mounted, his company Weinstein Co. fired him and filed for bankruptcy, and he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.