Raptors edge Bucks, move to brink of NBA Finals

MORRY GASH/AP Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard (2nd L) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, the US, on May 23, 2019.

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leonard showed no obvious signs of the leg soreness that bothered him in Toronto’s victories in the previous two games, hitting the 30-point mark for the fourth time in the series, The Associated Press reported.

He made five three-pointers and had seven rebounds and nine assists.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, hitting seven threes. Kyle Lowry added 17 as the Raptors put themselves in position to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time. A victory at home on Saturday night would set up a matchup with two-time defending champion Golden State.

“This was a super-hard win tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors battled out of an early 14-point hole, then got 15 points from Leonard in the fourth quarter to send the top-seeded Bucks to their first three-game losing streak of the season.

“We weathered the storm early,” Leonard said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points for Milwaukee hours after being announced as a unanimous first-team All-NBA selection. Eric Bledsoe scored 20 and Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return to the starting lineup.

“It’s first to four. We’ve got to go to Toronto, get a game. I think the group will be ready,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.