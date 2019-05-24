Five Iranian films participating at Zlin festival in Czech Republic

A lineup of five Iranian films are participating in the 2019 Zlin Film Festival in Czech Republic.

Two of the selections are feature length movies: ‘The Knockout’ and ‘Douch’, ifilmtv.com reported.

Gholamreza Ramezani’s 96-minute flick ‘The Knockout’ will be in competition at the Panorama section of the film event.

The film portrays the story of three teenagers, each striving to become a champion of a reputable cup, although “the champion is not necessarily always the one who wins.”

The 78-minute flick, ‘Douch,’ directed by Amir Mashhadi Abbas will be participating at the International Competition of Feature Films for Children section of the festival.

A brief synopsis of the film reads, “Gholamreza, a teenage student, is head over heels in love with cycling. He wishes to have a bike so that he can race and gain awards, but he has no money to get what he wants. So he decides to teach an illiterate older woman and earn his bike this way.”

The other three movies to participate in this year’s edition of the festival are short animations: ‘Lomo’s Scary Night,’ by Sareh Sharifipour; ‘Fisherman and the Spring,’ by Hassan Soltani; and ‘Am I a Wolf?’, by Amir-Houshang Moein.

Founded in 1961, Zlin Film Festival is the oldest and largest film festival of its kind in the world. The festival is an active member of the European Children’s Film Association.

The latest edition of the event is slated for May 24-June 1, in Zlin, The Czech Republic.