May 24, 2019

May 24, 2019

Culture minister highlights preservation of Persian language



All centers affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Culture have plans to promote and preserve the Persian language in different fields of culture, Iran’s Culture Minister of Abbas Salehi said on Twitter.

The centers are obliged to receive executive instructions from the supervisory councils of book, music, film, media, publishing, theater and propaganda, he said.

The instructions are slated to be published during the next month, IRNA reported.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Ayatollah Khamenei expressed concern about the Persian language, saying, “I am truly concerned about the Persian language because, in the public sphere, Persian language is eroding.”

A group of professors of the Persian language and literature as well as young and veteran poets met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on May 20.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution elaborated, “I am upset with the IRIB for they sometimes, instead of promoting a lofty form of correct, standard and polished version of the language, promote an identity-less version with faulty expressions and, worse, with foreign expressions.”

 

 

   
