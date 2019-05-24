RSS
0252 GMT May 24, 2019

News ID: 253274
Published: 0227 GMT May 24, 2019

Syrian copters distribute Idlib evacuation leaflets ahead of military campaign

REUTERS
An undated image shows Syrian forces holding a Syrian flag and an image of President Bashar al-Assad while being transported by a helicopter.

The Syrian Army warned civilians to leave the country’s northwestern Idlib Province as it prepares for a final military campaign to flush terrorists out of the region.

Leaflets were distributed from Syrian helicopters urging residents to leave the entire province in order to protect their lives, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday, according to Press TV.

The impending operation comes amid an escalation in clashes in the province after the Syrian Army launched an offensive to counter numerous terrorist violations of an earlier de-escalation agreement.

Under the agreement, which was signed between Russia and Turkey last year, Takfiri terrorist groups had to withdraw from areas bordering government-controlled areas in the region.

Syria has witnessed increased hostile drone attacks, notably targeting the strategic Hmeimim airbase in the northeastern Latakia Province and various vital installations in the west-central Hama Province.

Russia had previously warned that advanced technologies on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) acquired by terrorists required “professional knowledge and experience” in operating drones.

 

 

   
