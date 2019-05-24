Deadly bombings hit mosques in Afghanistan, Pakistan

NASEER AHMED/REUTERS Police officers and rescue workers gather at the site after a blast in a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan, on May 24, 2019.

Bombings killed a senior Islamic preacher and two worshippers during Friday prayers in Muslim mosques in Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively, on Friday.

The bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul also wounded at least 16 individuals, all civilians, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said, Reuters reported.

Afghan preacher Mawlawi Rayhan was a supporter of the government which Taliban terrorists are trying to bring down.

No terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for Kabul’s mosque attack. The explosion hit the Al-Taqwa mosque at a time when dozens of men had gathered for prayers.

The death toll could rise, said an Afghan official.

“We have rushed ambulances to the blast site,” said a senior official in Kabul.

The blast in the Pakistani city of Quetta also wounded 14 people, officials of the South Asian country said.

Police officer Abdul Qayum, said, “There were about 100 people there when a bomb exploded very close to the prayer leader.”

There was no claim of responsibility. Police said they were investigating.