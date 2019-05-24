Zarif: Iran will see end of Trump, but he will never see end of Iran

Iran's foreign minister lashed out at President Donald Trump on Friday amid heightened tensions between the two countries, saying that "Iran will see the end of Trump, but he will never see the end of Iran."

The remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif were the latest in a war of words between him and Trump. The Iranian diplomat on Friday assailed the American president for his tweet earlier this week warning Iran not to threaten the US again or it would face its "official end."

"Iran will see the end of Trump, but he will never see the end of Iran," Zarif said after his meetings with Pakistani officials in Islamabad on Friday.

“Mr. Trump, with his own comments, has shown that firstly, he does not know history, and, secondly, he does not know the people of Iran,” Zarif said.

“Thirdly, he is proving that claims by him and his colleagues about supporting the Iranian people are nothing but lies,” he added.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, Trump also said, “Iran has been a very dangerous player, a very bad player. They are a nation of terror and we won’t put up with it.”

On the same day, Iran's envoy to the UN hit out at the US president’s "idiotic" terror accusations, saying Tehran has been the biggest victim and strongest enemy of terrorism in the region.

"The US president's contradictory words about Iran clearly show his endless hostility toward Iran and the great Iranian nation," Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"These idiotic remarks, more than anything, show [Trump's] ignorance of thousands of years of the Iranian history, and a lack of knowledge about the country," the Iranian envoy added.

Iranians, Trump alleged, are now suffering from massive financial problems, adding they have inflation that’s about the highest in the world.

Trump pulled the US out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last year, and reimposed toughest sanctions ever on the country, drawing rebuke even from the United States' closest allies.

"Trump's insistence on using insulting words against Iran only doubles the Iranian nation's determination to resist the policy of pressure and intimidation," Takht-Ravanchi said.

He said Iran has been "the biggest victim and at the same time the strongest enemy of terrorism in the region."

"Destroying Daesh and other similar terror groups in recent years has been among the latest measures of Iran in this regard," he added.

Since taking office in 2016, Trump has flip-flopped on the Iranian nation: he has once in a while called the Iranians "a terrorist nation" and soon after expressed his support for them.

In January 2018, Trump announced his “respect” for small riots in some Iranian cities, saying the US would provide “great support” to them “at the appropriate time.”

The Iranian foreign minister fired back.

“Trump has an odd way of showing ‘such respect’ for Iranians: from labeling them a ‘terrorist nation’ & banning them from visiting the US, to petty insults on the name of the Persian Gulf,” Zarif said at the time.

AFP, Press TV and Tasnim News Agency contributed to this story.