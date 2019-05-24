RSS
0905 GMT May 24, 2019

News ID: 253290
Published: 0422 GMT May 24, 2019

Bin Salman agrees to support Sudan's military if it keeps forces in Yemen

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly pledged to continue supporting Sudan’s military transition council if Khartoum agrees to keep its forces in Yemen.

Bin Salman and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who goes by the nickname Hemedti, reached the agreement as they met in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Friday, Presstv Reported.

Last month, Sudan’s military announced that it had unseated Bashir and proceeded to imprison him. It then set up the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country and promised to hand over the power after elections.

But protests, the pressure of which forced Bashir out, have continued in Sudan, with people demanding that more civilians be on the council than military figures during the transition period.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced their support for the transitional military council. They have also expressed support for measures taken by the council following Bashir’s ouster.

On Tuesday, the leading Sudanese protest group Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called for a general strike as the ruling generals in the country refused to grant a demand for the establishment of a civilian-majority transitional body.

The SPA said that after two late-night negotiation sessions with the army generals, they failed to reach an agreement as the army was still insisting on directing the transition and keeping a military majority on the council.

Sudan, under Bashir, had forged close relations with Saudi Arabia after renouncing ties with Iran.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Bin Salman
Sudan
military
 
