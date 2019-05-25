Bust of Jamshid Mashayekhi redone, reinstalled in Tehran

The bust of the late actor, Jamshid Mashayekhi, which received corrections, has been reinstalled.

The bust, which had been set up near the actor’s house, was criticized by many for its poor resemblance to the actor, ISNA wrote.

Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi also expressed his criticism over the bust, asking sculptors to be more careful in making statues of national luminaries.

Just four days after installation, the bust was removed for corrections on May 7, Tehran Municipality announced.

The actor’s son, Nader Mashayekhi, expressed his satisfaction with the results of the corrections and confirmed that it should be installed.

Speaking about the corrections, the sculptor, Reza Hassanzadeh, said the plinth became a little bit shorter to have a better and easier view of the statue.

He accepted the criticisms, saying he could not complete the artwork due to lack of time and his illness.

Hassanzadeh, a member of the Association of Iranian Sculptors, made the bust based on a portrait selected by Mashayekhi’s family. He has had the experience of making the busts of other literary figures including the director, Homayoun Shahnavaz.