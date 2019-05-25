Over 3m tons of steel slab, sponge iron produced in Hormuzgan Province

Close to 3.2 million tons of steel slab and sponge iron were produced in the Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone of Hormuzgan Province during the year to March 20.

Announcing the above, Hassan Khalaj Tehrani, the managing director of Persian Gulf Mining and Metal Industries Special Economic Zone said that 1.4 million tons of slab were produced in the zone during the year, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The official also added that Hormozal and Almahdi Aluminum Company produced over 130,000 tons of aluminum ingots during the 12 months, while 9,170 tons of zing ingot were produced in the province.

According to recent figures released by World Steel Association (WSA), Iran produced 2.23 million tons of crude steel in March, showing a 19.7-percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2018, which was 1.86 million tons.

China topped the list of crude steel producers in the third month of 2019 with an output of 80.32 million tons.

India, Japan and the United States, with 9.41 million tons, 9.08 million tons and 7.75 million tons, respectively, were listed in second, third and fourth places, the report said.

Global steel production in March amounted to 155 million tons showing a 4.9-percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of 2018 which was 147.71 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the figure for 2017, which was 21.24 million tons.

Iran was the 14th steelmaker of the world in 2017.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with exports expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.