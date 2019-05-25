Iran names 15-man squad for VNL

Sports Desk

Iran’s head coach Igor Kolaković named the 15-man list of players for the first two weeks of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Iran’s campaign will start in Jiangmen, China, on May 31 with a Pool 1 fixture against European powerhouse Italy, followed by encounters against host China and Germany on June 1-2.

Kolaković’s men will then fly to Japan for Week 2, where they will take on Brazil in Tokyo on June 7 before facing Argentina and Japan on the following days.

Below is the list of players who leave Tehran for China today:

Saeid Marouf, Seyyed Mohammad Mousavi, Milad Ebadipour, Farhad Qaemi, Pouria Fayyazi, Amir Ghafour, Mohammad-Javad Ma’navinejad, Ali Shafiei, Mas’oud Gholami, Ali-Asghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Pouria Yali, Morteza Sharifi, Mohammadreza Mo’azen and Mohammadreza Hazratpour

Sixteen teams will play each other during five weeks until June 30, before top five teams of the table along with USA, the host of the Finals, battle it out for the top prize in Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on July 10-14.