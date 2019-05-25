Iran increases production in South Pars phases 2, 3

Iran has used the capabilities and experiences of its engineers and experts to boost production in phases 2 and 3 of the South Pars gas field, an official said on Saturday.

“Phases 2 and 3 of South Pars are producing their products with their highest power using internal capabilities,” Mehdi Gerami Shirazi, manager of the second refinery of South Pars told Fars News Agency.

He added that, at present, 60 million cubic meters per day of sweet gas is being produced in phases 2 and 3 of South Pars.

“At present, the second refinery also has the capability to produce 370 tons of sulfur and 72,000 barrels of gas condensates daily,” Gerami Shirazi said.

The South Pars Gas Field, divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf on the common border between Iran and Qatar. The field is estimated to hold 14 trillion cubic meters of gas as well as 18 billion barrels of condensates.

The field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which lie in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, better known as the North Dome, are located in Qatar's territorial waters.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said in March that his country was aiming to triple petrochemical production to 92 million metric tons per year by 2021.

During the ceremony to officially launch phases 13 and 22-24 of the South Pars Gas Field, Zangeneh said that the country’s petrochemical production capacity would reach 92 million metric tons per year by 2021.

Zanganeh said Iran’s petrochemical production capacity stood at 27 million tons in 2013 and now is 31 million tons per year. The figure would reach 92 million tons per year by 2021, he added.