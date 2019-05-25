Hazard edges closer to Madrid move

Chelsea is braced for Real Madrid to step up its pursuit of Eden Hazard after the Europa League final with the player still hopeful of a swift resolution, sources have told ESPN FC.

Hazard wants his move to Madrid finalized before he joins up with the Belgium squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers on June 4, but the two clubs remain far apart in their valuations of the 28-year-old.

Chelsea has told Madrid it wants as much as £130 million for Hazard, while the Spanish giant has so far refused to go higher than £88m for a player about to enter the final year of his contract.

Any agreement is likelier to be struck in the region of £100m, though Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is determined to secure the best deal possible for her club's prized asset.

Chelsea is not expected to significantly lower its asking price even if Hazard inspires his team to victory against Arsenal in the Europa League final, and is hoping that Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's desire to secure the Belgian will encourage the Spanish giant to raise its offer.

Speaking after Chelsea's final Premier League game of the season against Leicester City earlier this month, Hazard revealed he had informed the club of his desire to join Madrid two weeks earlier and is now waiting for the London side to act upon his wishes.

Sources told ESPN FC earlier this month that Hazard is in regular contact with Zidane and has looked into housing and school options in Madrid. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.