May 25, 2019

May 25, 2019

Iranian envoy: Persian language boosts Armenia-Iran bonds

Iranian envoy: Persian language boosts Armenia-Iran bonds

Iran’s envoy to Armenia, Kazem Sajjadi, called for the expansion of Persian language teaching programs because he said learning the language will bring the two nations closer together.

Sajjadi made the remark during his meeting with Armenian officials responsible for Persian language teaching in Ararat, Armenia, adding that promoting Persian language teaching in Armenia can lead to more tourism as well as better academic, scientific, trade and economic relations while boosting the Iranian culture in Armenia, IRNA reported.

He also called on the Persian language instructors to master modern methods of teaching, such as using movies, music, and computer games to make the learning process much more enjoyable for those who are interested in learning Persian.

Highlighting the historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Armenia, the Iranian ambassador said the two countries have always stood by each other and offered support to each other during sensitive eras.

Courses of Persian language in Aygestan School in Armenia’s Ararat Province were developed three years ago.

 

 

   
Persian language
Armenia
Iran
