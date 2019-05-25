US lacks legitimacy, intl. support to wage war on Iran: Pundit

“I think the United States lacks three things to be serious about its recent military gestures in the Persian Gulf region. It lacks legitimacy in order to enter any type of war with any country, not to mention Iran in the region; it lacks international support and the international community's support actually to enter such a war; and of course it lacks a plan for its goal in the region. In fact it has no objectives,” Dr Alam Saleh, a lecturer in international relations and Middle East politics at Lancaster University, told Press TV in an interview on Saturday, Presstv Reported.

“This lack of legitimacy and support and of course lack of planning in dealing with Iran, shows what is going on in the Middle East these days is nothing but part of a psychological war and it is rather a bluff,” he added.

Tensions started to mount between Tehran and Washington in May last year, when US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticisms.

The tensions saw a sharp rise on the first anniversary of Washington's exit from the deal as the US moved to ratchet up the pressure on Iran by tightening its oil sanctions and sending military reinforcements, including an aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers, and a battery of patriot missiles, to the Middle East.

On Friday, Trump announced that the US would deploy about 1,500 American troops to the Middle East for "mostly protective" reasons.

The decision came as Trump had earlier rejected any "need" for additional troop deployments in the Middle East after reports claimed the Pentagon was considering sending up to 10,000 troops to the region.