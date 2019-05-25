Hamas condemns normalization of ties with Israel, US-led Bahrain conference

Ismail Radwan, a senior member of Hamas, urged the people of Bahrain to stand against Manama's normalization of relations with Tel Aviv, and pressure the ruling Al Khalifah regime to cancel the June 25-26 conference in the Bahraini capital.

He was speaking at an anti-occupation protest near the fence between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday, Presstv Reported.

"The deal of the century will be trampled on by Arab and Muslim nations. Our people are utterly determined to continue the Great March of Return protests through peaceful means. A clear indication of their resolve is participation in the demonstrations despite soaring temperatures and the Ramadan fast," Radwan said, referring to a plan proposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump for "peace" between Palestinians and the Israeli regime.

The top Hamas official then called on Palestinian Authority (PA) officials to stop security coordination and negotiations with the Tel Aviv regime, and work toward national unity.

Radwan also referred to the regular Great March of Return protests in Gaza against Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian official said the protest movement would eventually break the Israeli siege on Gaza and disappoint the Trump proposal.

Meanwhile, the West Bank-based Fatah party also said Washington's political and economic pressure will not force Palestinians into accepting its controversial Middle East plan.

Fatah spokesman Osama Qawasmi described it as a big mistake for Trump to think that Palestinians would give up their inalienable rights under pressure.

Senior PA official Saeb Erekat also condemned plans to hold the US-sponsored Bahrain conference, saying the PA as well as businessmen and economic activists, have refused to take part in the conference.

Trump's so-called "deal of the century" has already been dismissed by Palestinian authorities ahead of its unveiling at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and the formation of the new Israeli cabinet, most likely in June.

‘Bahrain workshop seeks to offer financial bribe to Palestinians’

Meanwhile, an international relations advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said no Palestinian faction either approves of or will participate in the upcoming Washington-led conference in Bahrain.

“I tell our brothers in the Arab world that have attended the 30th Arab League Summit in Tunisia, and its previous edition in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. We would have decided to participate in the Bahrain economic workshop if it had been an Arab-Palestinian meeting or a Palestinian-Islamic event. However, it starts with the economic aspect before the political one in order to offer financial bribe to Palestinians. We reject it and will not sell our cause,” Nabil Shaath said.

Speaking in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on April 16, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh lashed out at the Trump initiative, asserting that it was “born dead.”

Shtayyeh noted that negotiations with the US were useless in the wake of the country’s relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, which Palestinians consider the capital city of their future state.