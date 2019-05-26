Syrian forces uncover militant tunnel in northwestern Syria

Syrian forces have discovered a long tunnel once used by Takfiri terrorists during a clean-up operation in the country’s western province of Hama.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that army soldiers found the 20-meter deep and 50-meter long tunnel on Sunday as they were combing Qalaat al-Madiq town of hidden ordnance and remnants of terror groups.

The tunnel incorporated a detention facility with several rooms, where extremists apparently used to hold civilians in captivity and torment them. Command centers for high-ranking militants were found inside the tunnel as well.

Syrian government forces could recover various kinds of munitions in addition to improvised cannon from the site, Presstv reported.

Syrian forces wrest control over Kafr Nabudah town in Hama

Meanwhile, Syrian army troops have managed to establish full control over Kafr Nabudah town in Hama province after eliminating the last remnants of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, there.

SANA reported that government forces scored the victory following intense clashes with the Takfiris, which inflicted heavy losses upon the latter’s ranks.

Syrian govt. forces discover militant weapons cache in Kirkat village

Separately, Syrian government forces have discovered a considerable amount of munitions left behind by Takfiri militants in Kirkat village of Hama province.

The ammunition included mortars, BM-21 Grad rockets and artillery shells.