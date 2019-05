Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message expressed congratulations over the anniversary of liberating southern Lebanon, saying the resistance is the only way to stand against aggressors.

In his message which was released on Sunday, Rouhani congratulated the Lebanese people on the liberation of southern Lebanon from the yoke of the Israeli regime.

The aggressive nature of the Israeli regime indicated that the only way for fighting aggressors is resistance, he added.

Iran is also ready to stand by Lebanese army and people for establishing unity and defending Lebanon, he noted.

He also wished dignity, health and success for the Lebanese people