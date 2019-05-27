Signs, treatment, prevention tips for dehydrated child

As the weather warms up, it’s important for parents to ensure that children get plenty of fluids and water to stay healthy, active and well-hydrated.

In fact, health experts reported about seeing an increase in the numbers of infants presenting with dehydration due to the rising temperatures, timesnownews.com reported.

Heat-related ailments can affect anyone, but older adults, babies and younger children are at greater risk of dehydration. The problem is that dehydration can affect your child without you even knowing.

Dehydration occurs when your body does not have enough fluid to function normally. For parents and caregivers, being aware of the warning signs of dehydration can help prevent serious health complications in kids. Dehydration, in severe cases, can be fatal.

Signs, symptoms of dehydration in children

Your child may develop one or more of the following symptoms if he/she is dehydrated: Urinates less frequently than normal — dry diapers or no passing urine for three hours or longer in toddlers, a dry mouth, cracked lips, no tears when crying, sunken eyes, decreased activity, sleepiness, irritability and fast breathing.

In most cases, mild to moderate dehydration in kids can be managed at home. However, you should take your child to the pediatrician if you suspect your child is suffering from dehydration. It is recommended that parents seek immediate medical help if the toddler has severe stomach pain, a dry mouth, or is lethargic or difficult to wake up.

How to treat, prevent dehydration in kids

The first line of treatment is to replace the lost fluids and lost electrolytes with oral rehydration liquids. Parents can give over-the-counter oral rehydration solution to infants and young children who have become dehydrated from fever, diarrhoea or vomiting.

However, as mentioned above, infants and children who are severely dehydrated should be treated by a doctor immediately or in a hospital emergency room.

You can help your child prevent dehydration by ensuring that they take plenty of fluids and water throughout the day, eat foods high in water content — such as fresh fruits and vegetables, etc. Give your kids plain water instead of sugary soft beverages that can lead to dehydration.