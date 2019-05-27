FICEP literary festival awards French translation of Iranian book

The French translation of a book of poems by the late Iranian lyricist Afshin Yadollahi ‘La Clepsydre de l’Amour’ was chosen at the FICEP Literary Festival in France, Director of Iran’s Candle & Fog Publisher Afshin Shahneh-Tabar announced.

The translator of the book, Mitra Farzad, and other Iranian figures including Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Paris Jamal Kamyab were present at the festival, ifilmtv.com wrote.

Each of the selected works at the festival had the opportunity to be presented to the attendees. Iran’s contemporary literature and poems of Yadollahi were introduced to the audience.

So far, the book has been translated into the Russian, French and English languages. The French translation has been published by Iran’s Candle & Fog and France’s de la Volva publishers.

“The book has also been translated into English under the title of ‘Sidewalk in the Clouds’ by Caroline Croskery and into Russian by Elaheh Kasmaei, and published,” Shahneh-Tabar added.

The late Yadollahi wrote the lyrics for a good number of serials. The soundtracks for ‘The Tenth Night’ and ‘The Forbidden Fruit’ are two of them.

The late Yadollahi was a neurologist, but he was best known for his great lyrics at the opening soundtracks of Iranian series of films.