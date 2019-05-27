China’s April crude imports from Iran top 792,000 bpd

China’s crude oil imports from Iran hit a five-year high in April at 792,380 bpd or 3.24 million tons, before the expiry of US sanction waivers for Iranian oil on May 2, data released by the Customs General Administration showed.

Iranian imports to China were last higher in April 2014 at 803,152 bpd. The April volume surged 45.8 percent from March on a barrels-per-day basis, and rose 21.2 percent year-on-year, spglobal.com reported.

US-origin crude imports to China recovered to a seven-month high at 116,750 bpd or 477,833 tons in April.

The flow has slowed since October, 2018, amid the China-US trade dispute, and China only took small cargoes from the US in December and February.

A few Chinese refineries have, however, booked US crude cargoes for May-July delivery, analysts said.

Supplies from Saudi Arabia retreated 11.2 percent to 1.54 mbd or 6.3 million tons in April from an all-time high of 1.73 mbd in March, but the kingdom remained the top crude supplier to China in both April and the first four months.

The inflow from Saudi Arabia jumped 42.9 percent from a year ago, and was 2.8 percent higher than 6.12 million tons from the second-largest supplier Russia.

During January-April, China imported 5.93 mbd of crude from OPEC, up 18.4 percent year-on-year, expanding its market share by about four percentage points to 58.8 percent.

However, the volume from North America plunged 83 percent year-on-year, to 58,664 bpd in the first four months.