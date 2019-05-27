Veteran voice actor Parviz Bahram dies at 86

Renowned Iranian voice actor Parviz Bahram passed away in Tehran on Monday at the age of 86.

A professional in the field of dubbing for over 65 years, the voiceover artist passed away at his home in the morning of May 27 after having battled blood cancer for many years, Mehr News Agency reported.

A graduate of law, Bahram worked as a lawyer for many years. As an actor, he also played in some theatrical works.

The voiceover artist was presented a commendation plaque by Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF), House of Cinema and Iran Dubbing Association in 2015. His stamp was also unveiled then.

Although dubbing artists work from behind the scenes, their voices and work remain forever. Dubbing is a profession and an art in which voice actors almost recreate the voice of original actors; however, their work is not usually noted the world over, and the credit usually goes to the original actors.

Bahram lent his voice to famous Western characters including Kirk Douglas in ‘Ulysses’, Laurence Olivier in ‘Othello’, James Mason in ‘Julius Caesar’ and ‘Madame Bovari’, and Orson Welles in ‘The Third Man’.

His narration of the Japanese documentary, ‘The Silk Road,’ which was broadcast on the national state-run TV in the 1980s, will remain forever in Iranians’ memories.