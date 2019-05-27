RSS
0741 GMT May 27, 2019

News ID: 253392
Published: 0245 GMT May 27, 2019

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ wins at Phoenix festival in Australia

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ wins at Phoenix festival in Australia

Iranian documentary, ‘Mysteries of the Lake,’ by Armin Isarian won the Best Documentary Film award at the 5th Phoenix Film Festival Melbourne in Australia.

The archaeological site of Takht-e-Soleyman in northwestern Iran and its mysterious lake is bound with secrets, myths and legends, partly left from real historical events, and partly made up by creative minds of the locals, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ is Isarian’s bold and ambitious attempt to uncover the mysteries of the enigmatic lake, the bottom of which had until now remained untouched because of its poisonous water and mountainous location.

The Australian festival tries to build a festival that “will be on par with Sundance, Cannes, and other major festivals but geared to the truly independent filmmaker, actor, and script writer,” according to the event’s website.

 

 

   
KeyWords
‘Mysteries of the Lake’
Australia
Phoenix
festival
IranDaily
 
