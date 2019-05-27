Rouhani suggests referendum on nuclear program

President Hassan Rouhani suggested that Iran could hold a referendum over its nuclear program, saying it can break standoffs.

“Article 59 of the Constitution (referendum) is a deadlock breaker … and could be a problem-solver at any junction,” Rouhani told Iranian media managers and journalists.

Rouhani said when he was a top nuclear negotiator in 2004, he had proposed holding a referendum on the nuclear issue to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who agreed to his proposal.

Iran has only held three referendums since its 1979 Islamic Revolution – to approve the establishment of an Islamic Republic and then to approve and amend the Constitution.

Rouhani’s comments came amid the unraveling deal with world powers and heightened tensions with the United States.

He appeared to be indicating that a referendum on the nuclear program could give Iranian authorities space to maneuver and a chance to resolve the standoff with the United States.

Top Iranian leaders have said they are not seeking war with the United States despite sharpened rhetoric.

Washington has been seeking to tighten sanctions against Iran as relations worsen under US President Donald Trump, who last year pulled out of a nuclear agreement that predecessor Barack Obama had signed with Iran and other world powers in 2015.

Rouhani said his government prevented international condemnations by remaining in the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“If this government were not (in power), the JCPOA would be violated by Iran’s government,” he said, adding that his government spared no effort to preserve the deal.

Reuters contributed to this story.