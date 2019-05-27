Iran’s monthly output of aluminum ingots over 20,000 tons

Two giant Iranian aluminum companies produced more than 20,000 tons of ingots in the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21–April 21).

Production of aluminum ingots in Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) and Al-Mahdi Aluminum Corporation exceeded 20,400 tons in the time period, Fars News Agency reported.

According to statistics, IRALCO accounted for about 75 percent of the country’s total volume of aluminum production.

The three large aluminum production companies, IRALCO, Hormozal and Al-Mahdi, produced about 15,297 tons, 2,625 tons and 2,493 tons of aluminum ingot, respectively, in the same period.

Also, Iranian Alumina Company in Jajarm, in North Khorasan Province, produced 18,259 tons of alumina power [raw material needed for producing aluminum] in the same period, showing an 11-percent decline as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The report put the total exports value of mining and mineral sector in the past year (ended March 20) at over $9.226 billion.

Early in March, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri underlined Washington’s failure in sanctions against Iran’s metal industries.

“The US was after metal sanctions against Iran but it failed to disturb the country’s industries,” Jahangiri said, addressing a ceremony in the Northeastern city of Semnan on March 9.