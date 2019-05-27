IRIR chief: Flood-hit int’l railroad in northern Iran reopens

The international railroad connecting the northeastern Iranian city of Gorgan to the border city of Incheboron, which had been closed due to recent floods, reopened, announced the managing director the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR).

Saeid Rassouli added thanks to endeavors and efforts by the IRIR staff and workers in the northern Iranian province of Golestan, the railroad, which had been destroyed by the floods in March, was rebuilt and the route reopened, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

The official noted that seven parts of the railroad in Aq Qala in Golestan Province have been reconstructed.

He added that with the reopening of the railroad, passenger and freight trains resumed their activities along the international route.

The train line, which is part of the Garmsar-Sari-Gorgan-Incheboron route, extends to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan and links the Central Asia to the Persian Gulf and beyond.

Record spring rainfall that battered Iran earlier this year caused serious flooding in many areas of the country, mainly the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan, Khuzestan, Fars and Ilam, forcing thousands to leave their homes.

While residents in some western areas are still in need of relief aid, the Army Ground Force, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Basij have deployed forces, heavy military machinery, aircraft and boats to the disaster zones.