Deputy FM: US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security

BOZORGMEHR SHARAFEDIN/REUTERS Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi speaks at the Chatham House think tank in London, Britain, on February 22, 2018.

Washington’s sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

Araqchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Araqchi said Iran categorically rejects recent claims about the beginning of negotiations between the country and the US with the goal of reducing tensions between the two sides.

According to Press TV, he made the remarks in a meeting with Omani State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Muscat.

Rejecting all reports about any form of direct or indirect talks with the US, the Iranian diplomat stressed that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish balanced and constructive relations with all countries in the Persian Gulf region based on mutual respect and interests."

He added that the Islamic Republic does not seek to stoke tensions in the region, saying that ending the US sanctions against Iran and allowing all regional countries to benefit from the interests of economic cooperation would guarantee regional peace and stability.

"Imposing sanctions on Iran is a failed experience, which has been repeatedly tested in the past," the Iranian diplomat said.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Omani minister pointed to the ongoing dangerous escalation in the region and urged all sides to exercise self-restraint.

Alawi also called for the continuation of close consultations between Tehran and Muscat.

Located just across the Strait of Hormuz from the Iranian territory at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, Oman has maintained friendly ties with Iran through successive crises in the region.

The cordial Tehran-Muscat relations have at times allowed the small but strategic sultanate to play an important mediating role, including with the US.

Oman played a positive role in the preliminary nuclear negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries and hosted several rounds of the talks that ultimately led to a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and major world powers, including the US.

In a statement on Friday, Alawi warned that any war in the Middle East could be harmful to the entire world, saying it is making efforts to reduce spiraling tensions between Iran and the US.

"We and other parties seek to calm tensions between Washington and Tehran," he said.