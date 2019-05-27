​​​​​​​Trump denounces Democratic calls for his impeachment

"Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country’s history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more?" Trump wrote. "Dems are Obstructionists!"

Several Democrats have called for starting impeachment proceedings against the Republican president after his administration defied several congressional subpoenas.

On Sunday, Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Trump is under investigation in part for alleged obstruction of justice in the wake of the outcome of the so-called Russia probe by special counsel Robert Mueller.

On Saturday, Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) were in disagreement over the timing of impeachment proceedings against Trump. Nadler has been pushing for rapid legal action against Trump.

According to the Hill, Nadler explained to Pelosi and her top lieutenants in a private meeting this week, that the majority of his committee members were in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump and that he, too, thought this was the best course of action now, sources familiar with the meeting said.

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday night, Nadler confirmed earlier reporting by The Washington Post that he had pressed Pelosi to act more swiftly on starting impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi, who is concerned that Democrats need to wait because they have not yet gained enough public support to defeat Trump, favors a go-slow course of action for the impeachment.