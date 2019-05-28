Researchers found traces of ancient seawater in Indian Ocean

The Earth we know today looked completely different almost 20 millennia ago when the planet was in the middle of an ice age.

Large amounts of water were trapped in the form of massive glaciers on par with cities like Chicago and New York. The shorelines were considerably bigger as the ocean was smaller and the water was colder and saltier, canadianhomesteading.ca wrote.

A study elaborated by researchers from the University of Chicago has managed to unravel some traces of ancient seawater. Pockets of water were discovered inside rock formation found in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Water samples obtained from these packets have been analyzed and linked with the last Ice Age.

Previous studies discovered a few details about the ancient seawater. The clues were obtained by analyzing the chemical signature of sediments found on the sea for and fossils of corals. According to a researcher involved in the study, the team of a scientist is convinced that the water found in the submerged pockets is the water, which was a part of the ocean almost 20,000 years ago.

The discovery was made during a scientific mission which aimed to learn more about the limestone deposits which serve as a foundation for the Maldives, a fascinating group of islands located in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

The team harnessed the power of JOIDES Resolution, a ship which was built to explore the ocean. The ship is fitted with a strong drill arm, capable of extracting cores of rock from a depth of up to three miles below the seafloor. After the rock cores are exacted, the researchers use a high-power vacuum or a strong hydraulic press to extract the water from the sediments.

The surprise came when the water samples were analyzed, and the initial test suggested that the salinity was considerably higher than it should have been. Further research is already underway as the researchers are looking forward to learning more about ancient water.